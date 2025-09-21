WEF’s climate alarm

The fresh insight report released by World Economic Forum (WEF) is not just another academic study to be placed on library shelves or filed away in digital archives.

It is a deafening alarm that should shake the conscience of policymakers, business leaders and the international community at large. The report, Building Economic Resilience to Health Impacts of Climate Change, warns in unmistakable terms that unchecked climate change could result in 14.5 million excess deaths and trillions of dollars in economic losses by 2050. This is not an abstract projection. It is a grim forecast of human suffering and economic devastation, concentrated in the world’s poorest and most disadvantaged regions, where resilience is weakest and vulnerabilities are highest.

According to the WEF, deaths from extreme weather events in disadvantaged regions have already been about fifteen times higher in the past decade compared to other areas. The world’s poorest are paying with their lives for a crisis they did not create. Adding to the outrage, less than five percent of global adaptation funding currently goes toward health protection. The forum rightly identifies this as a “dangerous gap,” one that not only risks worsening health outcomes but also threatens the very resilience of businesses across multiple sectors.These are not distant problems on horizon. They are material risks unfolding here and now. For countries like Pakistan, these warnings are not theoretical models—they are lived realities. Each year, Pakistan witnesses climate-induced disasters that rip through lives, livelihoods and infrastructure. This year too, unprecedented flooding has once again wreaked havoc. Entire villages have been washed away, precious agricultural output has been lost, and thousands have been forced into temporary shelters.

The recurring nature of these calamities has created a vicious cycle as communities are barely able to rebuild before the next disaster strikes.The human cost is staggering. Families lose breadwinners, children are robbed of education, farmers see their livelihoods erased overnight, and already-strained health systems are pushed to the brink. The economic cost is equally devastating, dragging down GDP growth, crippling infrastructure, and multiplying poverty. For Pakistan and other vulnerable nations, this pattern of recurring climate-induced destruction is not sustainable. And yet, despite bearing the brunt, our countries are told to “do more” in terms of resilience and preparedness—while the global financing that has long been promised continues to trickle in at a snail’s pace, if at all.

Wealthy nations, whose historical emissions have fueled the climate crisis, cannot continue to hide behind lofty pledges while failing to deliver funds and technical assistance that vulnerable countries desperately need. Climate justice is not charity—it is a moral obligation and a matter of survival for millions. The financing gap must be closed urgently. The billions pledged at climate summits must translate into actual disbursements, not recycled promises. Technical support is equally vital, enabling countries like Pakistan to build resilience in agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare and disaster management. The time for words has long passed. The devastation unfolding year after year in Pakistan and across the developing world is proof enough that rhetoric without action is meaningless.If the international community fails to act now, the costswill only escalate beyond control. We cannot afford complacency, nor can we continue the charade of endless conferences and hollow statements.

Reports such as that of the WEF must not be brushed aside or treated as mere academic exercises. They must serve as wake-up calls to the urgent need for climate justice.Pakistan and other vulnerable nations will continue to do their part, but without the fulfillment of international commitments, the fight against climate change is a battle we cannot win alone. The hour is late, but it is not yet too late. The world must act decisively, and it must act now. Anything less would be complicity in the suffering of millions.