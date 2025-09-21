The digital world has entered every child’s life through smartphones, tablets, social media, and online games.

Thus far, most parents are unprepared for this new responsibility of digital parenting. On one side, technology has opened doors to learning. Children can access online libraries, free courses, and global conversations. In a country where quality education is uneven, the internet can bridge some gaps. According to a UNICEF report, over 35% of Pakistani youth are online, and many use digital platforms to study, connect, and even earn. Parents who guide children wisely can help them turn the internet into a tool for growth. But the other side tells a worrying story.

Studies by Digital Rights Foundation show alarming increases in cyberbullying, online harassment, exposure to harmful content, and addiction to screens. Parents who once worried about street safety now face invisible dangers that enter directly into their homes. Many children in Pakistan spend hours online without supervision, which leaves them vulnerable to misinformation, exploitation, and radicalization. The central dilemma is that many parents do not have the skills, awareness, or time to monitor digital habits. In rural areas, parents mostly lack digital literacy. In urban areas, parents may be digitally skilled but too busy or unaware of how online life affects mental health. Opposing views also exist. Some argue that strict digital control can block creativity and freedom, whereas others believe that without firm parental checks, children risk serious harm. Both sides are valid, balance is the answer. Digital parenting is not about banning devices but teaching safe, balanced, and responsible use. Parents must set screen time limits, talk openly about risks, and use child safety tools. Schools and policymakers must step in through integrating digital safety into curricula, create awareness campaigns, and offer free workshops. Other countries have successfully introduced such programs; Pakistan must not lag. If ignored, this issue can quietly grow into a national crisis. If addressed, it can empower a new generation. Pakistan needs a culture of digital parenting. Parenting in Pakistan has entered a new era. Alongside food, shelter, and education, parents now carry the duty of protecting children in the digital world. The question is not whether children will use the internet, they already are. The real question is: are we preparing them to use it safely and wisely? For children in Pakistan, where education resources are unequal, digital tools can provide a helping hand. Free online courses, e-books, and educational videos help children compete.

A child in a small town can learn coding, science, or languages online. Digital parenting is opening doors responsibly, not restriction. However, the dangers are equally real. Cyberbullying, harassment, and addiction weaken studies, family interactions, and mental health. Exposure to harmful content noiselessly shapes dangerous worldviews. Even more alarming is the threat of predators and exploitation. The answer is balance, not extremes. Digital parenting requires rules, communication, digital literacy, and partnership with schools, government, and civil society. If handled well, it can create responsible citizens.

—The writer leads youth and community initiatives and can be reached at: [email protected]