Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province including Peshawar on Friday and Saturday.

However, rain-wind thundershower is expected at isolated places of Dir and Kohistan on Friday.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 37-39 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather persisted in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 41 C.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 52 per cent.