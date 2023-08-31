Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in a low-scoring match of Asia Cup 2023 on a spin-friendly surface at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy on Thursday evening.

Chasing 165 runs, Sri Lanka achieved the below-par target in 39 overs with five wickets to spare.

Charith Asalanka (62 not out) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (54) brought the team close to victory target by stitching a 78-run fourth-wicket partnership after losing three wickets with only 43 runs on the board.

After Sadeera went back to the hut, Asalanka and skipper Shanaka guided the team to victory.

Shakib Al Hasan bagged two wickets while Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mehdi Hasan got one wicket each.

Matheesha Pathirana was named player of the match for his excellent bowling performance. He bagged four wickets in 7.4 overs after conceding just 32 runs.

Earlier, Bangladesh was all out on 164 runs after winning the toss and deciding to bat first in overcast conditions with rain predictions.

Sri Lanka spinners put a stranglehold on Bangladesh’s batting after losing the toss with only resistance coming from the lone warrior Najmul Hossain Shanto.

After he was back in the hut at an individual score of 89, Bangladesh lost all hopes of putting a decent score on the board.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan decided to bat first after winning the toss, saying that he wanted to put runs on the board.

His counterpart Dasun Shanaka was, however, quite happy to lose the toss and bat second due to possible rain interventions.

Seven batters of Bangladesh failed to reach even the double figures.

Matheesha Pathirana bagged four wickets, Maheesh Theekshana two while Dhananjya de Silva, Wallalage and Skanaka took one wicket each. Mehdy Hassan Mirza was run out.

Bangladesh Team: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka Team: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana