PESHWAR – Parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received widespread rains with snowfall over high mountains on Friday, enhancing chill in weather by decreasing temperature during the day and at nighttime.

In plains, rainfall of varying intensities provided relief from weather related diseases by washing away hazardous pollutants from the atmosphere.

Rainfall (mm):

Kakul 59, Balakot 52, Malam Jabba 39, Saidu Sharif 22, Mirkhani 18, D.I.Khan (City 18, Airport 07), Kalam 17, Pattan 14, Cherat 12, Bannu 09, Drosh 08, Bacha Khan Airport, Peshawar 06, Chitral 05, Dir (Lower 03, Upper 02), Mardan 03

Kalam remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped 01 degree Celsius below the freezing point.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature was recorded at 15 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 94 per cent.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and will likely to move northeastward during next 12 hours.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province on Friday evening/night and the following two days.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected in Batagram, Kohistan, Mansehra and Balakot on Friday evening/night.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 11-13 C on Saturday and 09-11 C on Sunday.