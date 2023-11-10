ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s interim Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar finally confirmed extension given to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general Leitenant General Nadeem Anjum.

The caretaker setup earlier decided to retain intel chief Nadeem Anjum as the country is facing serious internal and external security challenges.

Around two months after the extension, the interim prime minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar confirmed giving an extension to the ISI director general. In an interview with Arab News, PM made the formal announcement for extension in tenure of Lt Gen Pakistan Army.

As the DG ISI was set to step down late this month, the Army has not shared any statement. PM confirmed that Mr Nadeem Anjum will remain in the office for another year.

Kakar said the system prefers and supports the idea of continuity. He stressed the continuation of process, and for you the continuation of that process is important so that idea or practice or brand gets entrenched. PM linked the extension with security benefit.

Let it be known that Lt General Anjum was appointed DG ISI on November 20, 2022. The 3-star general succeeded Faiz Hameed as the country’s intelligence chief around two years back, and remained in news for his vibrant personality.

Gen Nadeem hailed from the Pakistan Military Academy’s 78th Long Course and the Punjab Regiment, Lt-Gen Anjum has also served as the commandant of the Command and Staff College, Quetta.

The new DG ISI has previously remained the inspector general of the Balochistan Frontier Corps (North) and commanded a brigade in Kurram Agency, Hangu. A graduate of UK’s Royal College of Defence Studies, Lt-Gen Anjum also holds a degree from the Asia-Pacific Centre for Security Studies, Honolulu.