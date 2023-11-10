ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday accepted a petition to start an appeal against sentence handed down to ex-President and military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

The apex court under the bench led by the Chief Justice accepted Musharraf’s appeal for regular hearing and later adjourned the case till November 21.

During the hearing, CJP Isa pondered why cases of 2019 were not fixed for hearing.

At the outset, Musharraf’s counsel Salman Safdar maintained that after changes in criminal laws, an appeal against the decision of the special court could be filed in the top court, calling the verdict of the special court ‘unanimous’.

He further maintained that the ex-president was convicted in his absence.

For our readers’ information, former Army Chief filed a petition against the death penalty announced by a special court. Later, a Lahore High Court bench termed the special court unconstitutional. And, in light of verdict, Musharraf moved the court against the ruling.

The special court sentenced the ex-president to death penalty for high treason as he revoked constitution in 2007, and seized power in a bloodless coup in 1999.

Amid the proceedings, Musharraf remained in UAE for medical treatment, and passed away in February this year.