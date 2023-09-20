Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather and scattered rains for parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday evening/night and Thursday.

According to the synoptic situation, yesterday’s low-pressure area has weakened and now lies over west of Rajhastan. It is likely to move southwestward during the next 24 hours.

A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts of the country from tomorrow (Thursday).

Under the influence of these conditions, partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province on Wednesday evening/night and the following two days.

Rain-wind/ thundershowers are expected in Dir and Swat on Wednesday evening/night.

On Thursday, rain-wind/ thundershowers are expected in Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad and Kohat.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 34-36 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy weather prevailed in most districts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 39 C.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 74 per cent.