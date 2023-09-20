ISLAMABAD – The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has filed a petition in the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) seeking increase in electricity price for the month of October 2023.

The application comes as the masses are reeling under massive inflation triggered by increase in food prices. Recently, people staged protests across the country demanding withdrawal of imposition of additional taxes on the electricity bills.

The CPPA has filed the petition after it received a demand from distribution companies (Discos), which want to recover Rs25 billion from people on account of fuel cost adjustment.

The petition said people paid a reference fuel cost of Rs6.64 per unit, while the actual fuel cost was Rs8.47 per unit. It asked the Nepra to issue an order for recovery of the remaining amount.

The Nepra would conduct a public hearing on September 23 to review the petition. If the petition is approved the electricity price would go up by Rs1.83 per unit and the amount will be recovered in bills for October 2023.

Electricity Per Unit Price As of August 30