OTTAWA – Exercise a high degree of caution in India due to the threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country, the Canadian government has asked its citizen in latest travel advisory.

The advisory comes after tension between the two countries heightened over killing of a Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Colombia in June this year. Earlier this week, both countries have expelled diplomats.

It all started after Canadian PM Justice Trudeau accused Indian government of killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was campaigning for Khalistan, in June this year.

Trudeau said in parliament on Monday that Canadian intelligence agencies have found a “credible” link between his death and the Indian state.

The prime minister said he had raised the issue of Najjar’s killing with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the recent G20 summit in New Delhi.

“Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” he told lawmakers.

“It is contrary to the fundamental rules by which free, open and democratic societies conduct themselves.”

Canada has asked its citizens to avoid all travel to the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir due to the unpredictable security situation. There is a threat of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest and kidnapping.

This advisory excludes travelling to or within the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Mr Nijjar was shot dead in his vehicle by two masked men on June 18 in the busy car park outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, a city in British Colombia.