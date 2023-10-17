Parts of Punjab including Lahore received significant rains on Tuesday, disturbing routine life by causing inundation, traffic jams and frequent electricity outages.

Wet spell heralded onset of winters by causing considerable decrease in temperature during the day and nighttime.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in parts of Punjab including Lahore during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Lahore (Gulshan Ravi 97, Lakshmi Chowk 66, Gulbarg 57, Iqbal Town, Nishtar Town 54, Johar Town 48, Qurtaba Chowk 42, Mughalpura 41, Shahi Qila 37, Upper Mall 33, Farrukhabad 32, City 26, Tajpura 22, Chowk Nakhuda, Airport 20, Sammanabad 16), Faisalabad (GMA 68, Gulistan Colony 40, Allama Iqbal Town 35, City 31, Dogar Basti 30, Madina Town 29), Sialkot (City 37, Airport 19), Murree 33, Toba Tek Singh 32, Bahawalnagar 24, Mangla 20, Narowal 18, Hafizabad 17, Bahawalpur (City 14, Airport 05), Chakwal, Gujrat, Jhang 14, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 14, Shamsabad 08, Kacheri 05), Islamabad (Saidpur 13, Golra, Zero Point 09, Bokra 07, Airport 01), Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin 13, Noorpur Thal 10, Sargodha 09, Rahimyar Khan 08, Joharabad 06, Kasur, Khanewal 03, Attock, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Okara, Sahiwal 01

Murree remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to 06 degrees Celsius.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 16 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 74 per cent.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper parts of Pakistan and is likely to move north/northeast during next 12 hours.

Another shallow westerly wave from Persian Gulf is likely to approach central parts of Balochistan tomorrow.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province on Tuesday night and the following two days.

However, partly cloudy weather is likely in Attock, Rawalpindi, Murree and Galliyat on Tuesday night.

In Lahore, minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 15-17 C on Wednesday and Thursday.