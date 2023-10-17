KARACHI – Pakistani cricket icon Shahid Afridi’s sister passed away on Tuesday, the former player announced in a social media post.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the former skipper said “With heavy heart, we inform you that our beloved sister passed away.

A day earlier, Boom Boom said he was travelling back to see sister. “My sister is fighting for her life right now, I request you to make Duas for her health, will mean a lot. May Allah give her speedy recovery and a long healthy life Ya Rabb,” he said.

(إِنَّا ِلِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ,)

Surely we belong to Allah and to him we shall return.

With Heavy hearts we inform you that our beloved Sister passed away and her Namaz e Janazah will be at 17.10.2023 after Zuhur prayer at Zakariya masjid main 26th street… https://t.co/Ly4sK6XVGT — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 17, 2023

It was learnt that Afridi’s sister was undergoing treatment at a private hospital from quite some time due to chronic illness.

The funeral prayer will be offered at Zakariya Mosque in Defense Phase 8 this afternoon after the Zuhr prayer.

Meanwhile, condolences poured on online as people from all walks of life mourned the death of Afridi’s sister.