LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for Lahore and most parts of Pakistan during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air prevails over most parts of the country.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected in most parts of Pakistan including Lahore on Sunday evening/night and the following two days.

Cold weather is likely to prevail in the upper parts of the country during night and morning hours.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 17-19 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

Cold weather prevailed in northern parts of the country.

However, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sakrand received 01mm each of rain.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 03 C below the freezing point.

The minimum temperature in Skardu was recorded at 0 C.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 19 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 86 per cent.