KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for Karachi, Hyderabad and most parts of Sindh on Sunday evening/night and the following two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected in most districts of Sindh including Karachi and Hyderabad on Sunday evening/night and the next two days.

In Karachi, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 21-23 degrees Celsius on Monday and 20-22 C on Tuesday.

In Hyderabad, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 20-22 C on Monday and 19-21 C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

However, Shaheed Benazirabad received 01mm of rain.

Mohenjo-Daro remained the coldest place in Sindh where mercury dropped to 19 C.

In Karachi, minimum temperature was recorded at 22 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 57 per cent.

In Hyderabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 21 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 68 per cent.