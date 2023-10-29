STOCKHOLM – Sweden will deport Iraqi national who desecrated the Holy Quran in the recent past.

Salwan Momika burned a copy of the Holy Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on June 21.

After a week, he resorted to the same disgusting act outside a mosque in the capital on Eid-ul-Azha.

The gruesome incidents sent a wave of rage in Muslim countries with people coming out on roads to protest against Sweden. Muslim countries including Pakistan also recorded protests with the demand of stopping such incidents in future.

As per the media reports, the authorities have decided not to renew the residence and working permit of the Iraqi national on their expiry on April 16.

The reason behind not renewing residence and working permits and deportation is making false statements in applications.

Besides deportation, the authorities have decided to slap a five-year entry ban on Salwan Momika.

It has been reported that Momika will challenge the decision in the migration court.