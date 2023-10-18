Pakistan Meteorological department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is likely across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday night and the following two days.

However, light rain is expected at isolated places in Swat and Kohistan on Thursday.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 13-15 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 15-17 C on Friday.

Meanwhile, parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa received scattered light rain during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Kakul, Kalam 03, Balakot, Chitral, Drosh 01

Dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Kalam remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to 02 C below the freezing point.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature was recorded at 13 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 44 per cent.