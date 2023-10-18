MG Motors Pakistan, the manufacturer of MG vehicles in Pakistan, announced a big cut in the price of its fully-fledged SUV HS Essence.

A notification issued by the automaker said ‘We at MG are pleased to announce the revised price of MG HS Essence, now starting at PKR 8,099,000 effective from 16. October 2023’.

It said the company passed the forex benefits, making our luxury and innovation more accessible for everyone. This move reflects our commitment to progress by pushing forward this offer directly to our customers.

With the latest currency adjustment, MG HS Essence now is offered at Rs8,099,000 as the price dropped by Rs6lac.

It said the company holds rich history of creating exciting and exhilarating experiences. We at MG are here to empower you to take up the wheel and drive your passion.

The notification however clarified that a new ex-factory price will be applicable on all invoices effective from Oct 16 2023. Additional duties and taxes imposed by the government of the time of delivery will be borne by the customer, it further mentioned.

The price drop is linked to lower import costs as local currency improved largely against US dollar. Several other players are also expected to drop their prices.