KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered light rain/drizzle for Karachi and coastal areas of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also affecting the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province on Sunday evening/night and Monday.

However, light rain/drizzle is likely in Karachi and coastal areas during the period.

In Karachi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 30-32 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Meanwhile, Hot and humid weather persisted across Sindh during the last 24 hours.

However, coastal areas received scattered drizzle.

Dadu remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 40 C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 74 per cent.