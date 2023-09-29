Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid for Karachi and parts of Pakistan during the weekend.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and is likely to persist in upper parts till tomorrow morning.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in parts of Pakistan including the port city on Friday night and the following two days,

However, rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall over high mountains are expected on Friday night in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall over high mountains are expected on Saturday in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Karachi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 37-39 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 38-40 C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Potohar region during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall(mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 24, Dir (Lower 14, Upper 10), Kalam 12, Pattan 11, Malam Jabba, Mardan 08, Saidu Sharif, Mirkhani 05, Drosh 02, Chitral, Bacha Khan (Airport) 01

Punjab: Attock 15, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 10, Chaklala 01), Islamabad (Saidpur 05, Golra, Zero Point 03, Airport 01) and Murree 03.

Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 42 C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 51 per cent.