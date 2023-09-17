Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for the twin cities and parts of Pakistan on Sunday evening/night and the following two days.

According to the synoptic situation, moderate monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are penetrating Pakistan’s upper/central parts.

A westerly wave is also affecting the upper and western parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southeast/lower Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Sunday evening/night and Monday.

Heavy falls are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, eastern Punjab and southeast/lower Sindh during the period.

In Islamabad, partly cloudy weather and rains with isolated heavy falls are likely on Sunday evening/night and the following two days.

Maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 degrees Celsius on Monday and 33-35 C on Tuesday.

In Rawalpindi, partly cloudy/cloudy weather and rains coupled with isolated heavy falls are likely on Sunday evening/night and the following two days.

Maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 34-36 C on Monday and 32-34 C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershowers occurred at scattered places in Pakistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 59, Airport 41, Bokra 33, Golra 15, Zero Point 14), Attock 38, Rawalpindi (Kacheri 23, Shamsabad 13, Chaklala 11)

Kashmir: Kotli 13, Muzaffarabad 02

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 08, Lower Dir 05, Peshawar City, Parachinar 02

Balochistan: Barkhan and Khuzdar 02

Sibbi, Khairpur and Dadu remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 42 C.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 34 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 22 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature was recorded at 33 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 23 per cent.