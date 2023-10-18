Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued operation against violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use in Lahore.

On Wednesday, LDA teams demolished/sealed several buildings in Johar Town, Nawab Town, Shan Bhatti Road, Raiwind Road and adjacent localities for violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use.

LDA teams demolished illegal market and Café Rock in Nawab Town, Biryani Master in Ali Town, Bismillah Real Estate on Shan Bhatti Road and Timmis Restaurant in Johar Town for violation of bylaws.

LDA teams sealed famous ice cream brand Baskin Robbins in Johar Town for illegal commercial use of property.

Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali carried out the operation with the help of enforcement teams, heavy machinery and Police.

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operation.

Commissioner Lahore and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachment, violation of building bylaws and illegal commercial use.