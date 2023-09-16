Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall of varying intensities for Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, moderate monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are penetrating the upper/central parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also likely to enter the upper parts of the country from today.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/ thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Balakot, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan on Saturday evening/night.

On Sunday, rain-wind/ thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Balakot, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan.

In Peshawar, partly cloudy weather and rains are likely on Saturday evening/night and the following two days.

Maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 37-39 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 36-38 C on Monday.

Meanwhile, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received rainfall of varying intensities during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Lower Dir 45, Kakul 27, Buner 22, Saidu Sharif 18, Malam Jabba 12, Balakot 07, Mir Khani 01

Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

D I Khan remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 42 C.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature was recorded at 39 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 70 per cent.