LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall of varying intensities for Lahore and parts of Punjab on Thursday night and Friday.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country.

Under these conditions, rain-wind/thunderstorms are expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh on Thursday night.

Isolated hailstorms may also occur during this period.

On Friday, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Okara, Kasur, Hafizabad and Faisalabad.

Fog/smog is likely in Okara, Sahiwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding during morning hours.

In Lahore, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 17-19 degrees Celsius on Friday and 15-17 C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in the province.

Rainfall (mm):

Rahim Yar Khan 07, Islamabad (Airport 04, Saidpur, Bokra 01)

Murree remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to 07 C.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 17 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 86 per cent.