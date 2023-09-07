Punjab remained in the grip of hot and humid weather on Thursday with frequent electricity outages adding to the woes of heat-stricken people.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted the hot and humid weather to persist across Punjab during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province on Thursday evening/night and the following two days.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 37-39 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather persisted in most parts of the province including Lahore during the last 24 hours.

Bahawalpur, Bhakkar and Joharabad remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 41 C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 75 per cent.

Lahore Canal, as usual, attracted a large number of people including women and children at noon.

Not only youth but also elderly people were seen bathing in the canal.

At certain places, even women were seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the mud-coloured canal water.