Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather across Punjab during the next 2-3 days.

According to the synoptic situation, westerly wave affecting the upper parts of the country is likely to move eastwards during the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province.

However, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sargodha, Mianwali and Lahore on Monday night.

On Tuesday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Sialkot and Narowal.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather persisted in most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

However, parts of the province received scattered rains.

Rainfall (mm):

Sialkot (City 25, Airport 08), Mangala 24, Lahore (Qurtaba Chowk 22, City 20, Lakshmi Chowk 17, Tajpura 15, Airport 12, Johar Town, Gulberg 10, Samanabad 09, Iqbal Town 06, Upper Mall 05, Gulshan Ravi 04, Nishtar Town 02, Farrukhabad 01), Jhelum 17, Narowal 14, Islamabad (Golra 11, Airport 10, Saidpur 08, Zero Point 07, Bokra 03), Gujrat 08, Murree 06, Rawalpindi (Shams Abad 05, Kacheri 03, Chaklala 02), Gujranwala 02

Attock, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Jhelum remained the hottest places in the province where mercury rose as high as 37 C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 88 per cent.