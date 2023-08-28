Honda CD70 has long dominated the local bike market in Pakistan, and now the latest model Honda CD 2024 comes in the market with only stickers changed from the previous model.

Honda CD70 has significantly better fuel economy than any other bike made in China, and it is much more durable than its competitively priced alternatives, and most fuel-efficient two-wheeler ride.

Despite the competition in local, the two-wheeler topped sales charts. The bike is known for its decent engine performance, build quality and durability, and fuel efficiency.

As people are looking to buy Honda CD 70 2024 on easy installments, the Japanese auto-giant offered motorcycles on an easy installment plan with zero markup. The company now offers CD70 2024 on 6 monthly Installment Plan with zero markups.

Honda CD 70 2024 Installment Plan

The auto-giant announced offered zero markup for as low as Rs26,317 per month.

Bank is charging a processing fee of 2.5 percent and Federal Excise Duty (FED) on Honda CD 70 2024.