Lahore and parts of Pakistan received significant rains on Saturday, disturbing routine life by causing urban flooding, massive traffic jams and frequent electricity outages.

Rainfall of varying intensities and winds caused a decrease in temperature, providing much-needed relief to the people from the prevailing sultry weather.

In Lahore, rains started in the wee hours and continued intermittently till noon, submerging roads and streets not only in low-lying areas but also in posh localities in knee-deep water.

Inundated rainwater on roads, portions of roads and roadsides caused traffic messes in different parts of Lahore.

Winds and rains also caused the tripping of dozens of LESCO feeders, depriving people of the facility of electricity in different areas of the city.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for Lahore and parts of Pakistan on Saturday night and Sunday.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting the upper and central parts of Pakistan.

Monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are also penetrating the upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Saturday night and Sunday.

Isolated heavy falls are also likely in Punjab, Potohar region and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period.

Rain-wind/thundershowers occurred in Islamabad, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Lahore (Gulshan-e-Ravi 177, Qurtaba Chowk 157, Lakshmi Chowk 138, Nishtar Town 123, Gulberg 123, Paniwala Talab 109, Tajpura 104, Iqbal Town 102, Farrukhabad 101, Johar Town 88, Mughalpura 77, City 72, Chowk Nakhuda, Upper Mall 69, Airport 66, Sammanabad 59), Mangla 69, Joharabad 38, Narowal 34, Jhelum 33, Mandi Bahauddin 32, Kasur 29, Gujranwala 26, Faisalabad (GMA 26, Dogar Basti 17, City, Gulistan Colony 13, Madina Town 10, Allama Iqbal Colony 04), Hafizabad 19, Islamabad (Zero Point 19, Bokra 11, Syedpur, Golra 08, Airport 01), Sialkot (Airport 19, City 07), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 11, Kachhari 18, Chaklala 06) ), Chakwal, Noorpur Thal 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 23, City 06), Malam Jabba 07, Lower Dir 02

Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 02 and Astore 01

Hot and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Turbat remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 42 C.