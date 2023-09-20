Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall of varying intensities for parts of Sindh including Karachi on Wednesday evening/night.

According to the synoptic situation, yesterday’s low-pressure area has weakened and now lies over the west of Rajasthan. It is likely to move southwestward during the next 24 hours.

A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts of the country from tomorrow (Thursday).

Under the influence of these conditions, partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province on Wednesday evening/night and the following two days.

Rain-wind/ thundershowers are expected in Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mityari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Karachi and Hyderabad on Wednesday evening/night.

Heavy falls may occur at isolated places in Thatta and Badin during the period.

In Karachi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 33-35 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 32-34 C on Friday.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 36-38 C on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, parts of Sindh received rainfall of varying intensities during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Badin 54, Mirpur Khas 38, Tharparker (Diplo 27, Kaloi 21, Mithi 15, Islamkot 11, Chachro, Delhi 07), Chhor 15

Partly cloudy and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Nawabshah remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 39 C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 78 per cent.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 38 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 75 per cent.