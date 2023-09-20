DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released the star-studded music video of official anthem of upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.

The anthem titled “Dil Jashn Bole” features Bollywood star Ranbir Singh while it has been composed by Pritam.

The ICC captioned the post as, “Board the One Day Xpress and join the greatest cricket Jashn ever!”

Singers Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi, AKASA, and Charan have sung the anthem.

DIL JASHN BOLE! #CWC23 Official Anthem arriving now on platform 2023 📢📢 Board the One Day Xpress and join the greatest cricket Jashn ever! 🚂🥳 Credits:

Music – Pritam

Lyrics – Shloke Lal, Saaveri Verma

Singers – Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Jonita… pic.twitter.com/09AK5B8STG — ICC (@ICC) September 20, 2023

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to commence from October 5 with the opening game to be played between England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.