Honda City has been one of the popular choices among sedan for people since its launch in Pakistan. The latest generation features sharp body lines, push button start, keyless entry and others, which have increased its demand.

Honda City amassed huge buyers as its fuel economy, comfort, and dependability are worth trying. The 5-seater sedan comes with a contemporary design and the latest tech gear.

Some of its latest features include automated temperature control, a loaded steering wheel, modern LED headlights, LED taillights, and the newest multimedia system.

In Pakistan, Honda City is available in five variants – Honda City 1.2L MT, Honda City 1.2L CVT, Honda City 1.5LS CVT, Honda City 1.5LAS MT, and Honda City 1.5LAS CVT.

Honda City Latest Price September 2023

Models Price Honda City 1.2L MT Rs4,799,000 Honda City 1.2L CVT Rs4,929,000 Honda City 1.5LS CVT Rs5,549,000 Honda City 1.5LAS MT Rs5,759,000 Honda City 1.5LAS CVT Rs5,979,000

Honda City 1.2 Installment Plan September 2023

Here we have gathered the details of installment plan being offered by the Bank Alflah for Honda City 1.2L MT and Honday City 1.2L CVT.

Customers can visit the bank’s official site to get installment plan for other variants of Honda City.