Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Tuesday evening/night.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper parts of Pakistan and is likely to move north/northeast during next 12 hours.

Another shallow westerly wave from Persian Gulf is likely to approach central parts of Balochistan tomorrow.

Under these conditions, scattered rains are expected in twin cities on Tuesday evening/night. Light rain-thunderstorm and snowfall over high mountains is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas.

On Wednesday, dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts during night and morning hours. However, isolated rain-thunderstorm may occur in central Balochistan.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 12-14 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 14-16 C on Wednesday and 15-17 C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Lahore (Gulshan Ravi 97, Lakshmi Chowk 66, Gulbarg 57, Iqbal Town, Nishtar Town 54, Johar Town 48, Qurtaba Chowk 42, Mughalpura 41, Shahi Qila 37, Upper Mall 33, Farrukhabad 32, City 26, Tajpura 22, Chowk Nakhuda, Airport 20, Sammanabad 16), Faisalabad (GMA 68, Gulistan Colony 40, Allama Iqbal Town 35, City 31, Dogar Basti 30, Madina Town 29), Sialkot (City 37, Airport 19), Murree 33, Toba Tek Singh 32, Bahawalnagar 24, Mangla 20, Narowal 18, Hafizabad 17, Bahawalpur (City 14, Airport 05), Chakwal, Gujrat, Jhang 14, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 14, Shamsabad 08, Kacheri 05), Islamabad (Saidpur 13, Golra, Zero Point 09, Bokra 07, Airport 01), Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin 13, Noorpur Thal 10, Sargodha 09, Rahimyar Khan 08, Joharabad 06, Kasur, Khanewal 03, Attock, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Okara, Sahiwal 01

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 48, Airport 46), Rawalakot 39, Garhi Dupatta 38, Kotli 25, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 24, Dera Ismail Khan (City 19, Airport 05), Balakot, Kakul 16, Pattan 15, Dir (Upper 11, Lower 09), Kalam 10, Mirkhani 09, Saidu Sharif 07, Mardan 06, Bannu, Drosh 04, Bacha Khan, Peshawar, Parachinar 03, Cherat 02, Chitral 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 05, Babusar, Gupis 03, Astore, Gilgit, Skardu 02, Hunza 01

Sindh: Padidan 04, Larkana 03

Leh remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 1 C below the freezing point.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 13 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 77 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature was recorded at 15 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 69 per cent.