PESHAWAR – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for Peshawar and most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of the province including Peshawar on Monday evening/night and the following two days.

Partly cloudy and cold weather is likely to prevail in the northern districts during the period.

Light rain is expected at isolated places in Dir, Chitral and Swat on Tuesday evening/night.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 15-17 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 14-16 C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Cold weather prevailed in the northern districts of the province.

Malam Jabba remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to 05 C.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature was recorded at 16 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 90 per cent.