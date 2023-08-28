Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave affecting upper parts of the country is likely to move eastwards during the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly hot and dry weather is expected over most plain areas of the country during the next couple of days.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Monday evening/night.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 33-35 C on Wednesday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-34 C on Tuesday and 33-35 C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Islamabad, Potohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Sialkot (City 25, Airport 08), Mangala 24, Lahore (Qurtaba Chowk 22, City 20, Lakshmi Chowk 17, Tajpura 15, Airport 12, Johar Town, Gulberg 10, Samanabad 09, Iqbal Town 06, Upper Mall 05, Gulshan Ravi 04, Nishtar Town 02, Farrukhabad 01), Jhelum 17, Narowal 14, Islamabad (Golra 11, Airport 10, Saidpur 08, Zero Point 07, Bokra 03), Gujrat 08, Murree 06, Rawalpindi (Shams Abad 05, Kacheri 03, Chaklala 02), Gujranwala 02

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Patan 18, Mirkhani 04, Kakul, Kalam 03, Dir Upper, Drosh, Malam Jabba 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 08, Bagrote 07, Chilas, Astore 02

Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 05 and Kotli 04

Dalbandin remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 42 C.

The maximum temperature in Islamabad was recorded at 35 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 80 per cent.

The maximum temperature in Rawalpindi was recorded at 34 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 69 per cent.