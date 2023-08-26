ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army, and Rangers will guard Asia Cricket Cup matches which are starting from August 30 and September 17.

On Saturday, the caretaker federal cabinet gave the green signal for the deployment of armed forces and Rangers for the security of Asia Cup.

The federal cabinet approved a summary of the Interior Ministry for the security of the international cricket event through circulation. Army and other military forces will be deployed from August 27 to September 6.

Meanwhile, Punjab Rangers will be deployed as Quick Response Force (QRF) in the region, and Army will be deployed in the third tier QRF mode. Special teams including commandoes will remain on standby.

The caretaker government earlier sent a letter to Interior Ministry for the deployment of army and Rangers personnel.

The first game of Asia Cup 2023 is slated to be held in Multan and three others in Qaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Asia Cup 2023 schedule