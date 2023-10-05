Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for Lahore and most parts of Punjab during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under the influence of these conditions, dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province on Thursday night and next couple of days.

However, hot and dry weather is likely in southern districts of the province during the daytime.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 39 C.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded at 35 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 68 per cent.