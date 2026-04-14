Miss Universe Pakistan Roma Riaz set to shine at Cannes Film Festival

LAHORE – Roma Riaz, who was crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2025, is set to represent the country at this year’s Cannes International Film Festival 2026.

Hailing from a Punjabi Christian family, Roma expressed her excitement about walking the festival’s red carpet and hosting the prestigious Expedition Gala.

She shared the development on Instagram where she wrote: “See you in Cannes”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROMA RIAZ (@romariaz_official)

In an interview with local media, she said she feels proud to showcase Pakistan on this global cinematic stage.

Roma will appear in outfits from various fashion designers, with details of her selections set to be revealed soon.

Her participation follows in the footsteps of Erica Roban, Pakistan’s first Miss Universe, who attended Cannes in 2024.

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place in France from May 12 to May 23, featuring a curated selection of films from around the world.