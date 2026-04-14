Pakistan offers to host second round of Islamabad Talks between Iran and US

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has offered to host the second round of negotiations between Iran and the United States for lasting resolution of the Middle East conflict.

Reports said Islamabad proposed holding the talks before the expiration of the current ceasefire, which started on April 8, 2026.

Reports indicate that the next round could take place as early as Thursday, with US officials suggesting both sides are considering new face-to-face discussions to reach an agreement.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that talks between the two countries are still ongoing, and a US official confirmed progress is being made toward a potential deal.

Both nations are maintaining communication, according to Reuters and the Associated Press. US officials indicate that a follow-up round of talks could take place as early as Thursday.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance signaled that a lot of progress have been made in talks with Iran.

In an interview on Fox News, he said the ball was in Iran’s court.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that Pakistan will continue to play a key role in fostering lasting peace in the region.

During a federal cabinet session, he updated members on Pakistan’s involvement in the recent U.S.–Iran talks and reaffirmed the country’s dedication to promoting regional stability through dialogue and diplomacy.

He expressed optimism over the progress made in the negotiations and highlighted Pakistan’s unique position in facilitating discussions between the United States and Iran after decades of limited engagement. The talks, held in Islamabad at Pakistan’s initiative, involved high-level delegations from both nations.

The first round of negotiations, held on April 11 in Islamabad, lasted nearly 21 hours but concluded without an agreement.

US Vice President JD Vance said that while proposals have been presented to Iran, the next steps now rest with Tehran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized Iran’s readiness for a fair deal, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov highlighted the importance of preventing a new conflict, noting that there is no military solution and Russia is prepared to assist in resolving the crisis.