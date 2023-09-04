Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of light rains/drizzle at isolated places of Karachi on Monday evening/night and Tuesday.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

A shallow westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province on Monday evening/night and Tuesday.

However, light rain/drizzle is likely at isolated places of Karachi and coastal areas during the period.

In Karachi, partly cloudy weather is expected with maximum temperature likely to remain in the range of 31-33 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 32-34 C on Wednesday.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 C on Tuesday and 36-38 C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather persisted in most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Dadu remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 41 C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 77 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 70 per cent.