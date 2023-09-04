From keyless smart entry to elegant interior and powerful engine, Suzuki Swift is a right choice for the car lovers.

Suzuki Swift is known for its compact size, fuel efficiency, and practicality. The car is available in several engines, depending on the market and specific model year, and also comes with manual or automatic transmission options.

Some of its latest features include Halogen multi-reflector headlamps, LED projection headlamps, fog lamps LED, LED rear combination lamps. Besides a sporty exterior, its interior includes power electric steering, a manual tachometer, a modern infotainment system, electric windows, central door locking, keyless entry, and smart trunk opener, and cruise control.

In performance it exceeds expectation, Agile, responsive and exciting to drive. A 1.2 liter petrol engine enhanced by VVT technology delivers more power and fuel efficiency. Continuously variable transmission (CVT) gives you more control and the choice of engaging sports mode for a faster, powerful overall response.

The Heartect next-generation platform features a high-rigidity frame contributing to crash safety.

Suzuki Swift Price Pakistan September 2023

Despite massive depreciation of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar and hike in petroleum prices, Suzuki Pakistan has not revised prices of its vehicles as of September 4, 2023. Following are the latest prices;