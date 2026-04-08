Trump weighed Iran strike after Netanyahu briefing, US rifts exposed: report

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK – US President Donald Trump weighed potential military action against Iran following a series of secret briefings, internal disagreements, and pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a report.

A report published by The New York Times stated that Netanyahu delivered a highly confidential presentation at the White House in February 2026, outlining a plan for a large-scale strike against Iran.

The briefing was attended by senior Israeli military officials, including the head of Mossad, who claimed that targeting Iran’s top leadership and destroying its missile systems could secure a decisive outcome within weeks.

Sources said the presentation had a strong impact on President Trump, who initially responded positively. The proposed plan reportedly included four key objectives: eliminating Iran’s senior leadership, dismantling its missile programme, triggering a public uprising, and bringing about regime change.

However, US intelligence agencies later assessed that only the first two objectives were achievable, while the latter goals—particularly regime change—were considered unrealistic. The report further noted that key meetings within the White House revealed sharp internal divisions over the proposed course of action.