Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude strikes Afghan region

KABUL – An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale struck the Hindu Kush region, with tremors felt in various parts of Afghanistan, causing panic among residents.

The Seismological Centre said that the quake occurred at 1:04am at a depth of 128 kilometres. Due to its significant depth, the intensity of the tremor on the surface remained relatively low.

Initial reports suggested that the quake was of moderate intensity; however, no casualties or property damage have been reported so far.

Experts said the Hindu Kush region is highly prone to seismic activity, where earthquakes of moderate magnitude occur frequently. Authorities have advised citizens to remain alert and to contact relevant departments in case of any emergency.

On April 3, a strong earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale shook several parts of Pakistan, including Lahore and Islamabad, causing panic among residents in multiple cities.

According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake originated in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan at a depth of 190 kilometres.

The tremors were widely felt in Islamabad and Peshawar, as well as across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Azad Kashmir.

Cities including Muzaffarabad, Skardu, Diamer, Rawalpindi, Murree, Taxila, and Hasan Abdal reported noticeable shaking. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tremors were also felt in Lower Dir, Kohat, Swat, Swabi, Shabqadar, and Parachinar.

As the quake struck, many residents rushed out of their homes and workplaces in fear, with some reciting prayers. The tremors lasted for several seconds, prompting concern across the affected regions.

Authorities have not reported any immediate casualties or significant damage. However, emergency services remain on alert, and officials are monitoring the situation closely.

Experts note that earthquakes originating in the Hindu Kush region are often felt across northern Pakistan due to the area’s seismic activity. Citizens are advised to remain cautious and follow safety guidelines in case of aftershocks.