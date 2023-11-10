Jahangir Khan Tareen, the patron-in-chief of the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party, on Thursday vowed that the party would make ‘Naya Pakistan’.

Tareen made the remarks at the tail-end of his speech while addressing a party workers’ convention in Taxila, where former PTI leader and federal minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan formally joined the party.

“What do we want to do? We want to take Pakistan beyond its potential,” he said as he lamented the lack of progress made in the country in the past 75 years.

“Whether we succeed or not, only God knows. But we will work with good intentions and will think of the people first. If we do that, then we will be successful.”

Commenting on Sarwar’s decision to join the party, Tareen said that the relationship between the two was like that between “brothers”. “When such friends are with us, then the work we need to do to make the country progress, we can do that,” he said. Concluding his speech, Tareen said, “Together, we will truly make a ‘Naya Pakistan’, God willing!”

During his speech, Tareen said, “Forgot the past and look forward […] this country has everything. If there is anything lacking, it is that we [political parties] are always fighting with one another.