Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has called for exemplary punishment for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for masterminding and perpetrating the May 9 attacks targeting the Pakistan Army across several cities of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference at the Pakistan High Commission in London, United Kingdom, the Sindh governor said Khan should have been punished within a week after the attacks as a warning for others to not dare attempt a similar act against the country’s armed forces.

Those involved in the May 9 terror attacks should have been punished publicly, beyond the court system be it civil or military courts. “I believe that those involved in the May 9 attacks should not have been processed through the courts, they should have been publicly sentenced.

Those put in jail should have been sentenced a long time ago for their attacks on Pakistan army installations, for attacking the corp commander’s house, for attacking the [General Headquarters] GHQ, for attacking the Pakistan Army physically and for the vandalism. What they did were acts of terrorism.

“Nobody anywhere is allowed to attack even a police station. Protests happen all over the world but terrorism and vandalism are not allowed in the civilised world. It shouldn’t be like this where you get involved in acts of terror and then the cases go on in courts for years without any punishment for anyone. Our patriotism demands it,” he said.