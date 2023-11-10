Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday called for holding Israel accountable for its aggression in the besieged Gaza Strip, saying that the “incessant and lethal” bombardment of the Palestinian enclave was “deplorable”.

He passed these remarks during an address at the 16th Economic Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Speaking at the summit, PM Kakar stressed Israel’s actions in Gaza called for international condemnation. “This issue needs to be addressed in accordance with the relevant UNSC and OIC resolutions,” he said.

“I urge all ECO member states to push for a ceasefire in Gaza, support the call for the provision of humanitarian assistance and rally efforts to hold Israel to account,” he stated.

Kakar lamented the bombing of hospitals and the killing of innocent civilians in the besieged enclave. “Pharaoh on the advent of Moses’ birth killed children and now, unfortunately, the people who claim to be the followers of Moses are following the footpath of pharaoh,” he said.

The PM reiterated that Pakistan strongly condemned these actions and stressed the need for a humanitarian corridor to help the defenceless people of Palestine. During his speech, Kakar also highlighted the Indian atrocities inflicted on the people of held Kashmir.

He added that growing intolerance, violence and xenophobia were threatening the region and needed to be addressed. “I urge the ECO member states and the international community to work together to build political and legal deterrence against the rise of Islamophobia while fostering mutual respect, interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence,” the prime minister said.