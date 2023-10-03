Karachi considering the increasing demand for water supply through water tankers in all the districts of Karachi and the difficulties of the citizens, CEO Water Corporation Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed took an important step to provide general public service on all government hydrants of the Water Corporation. Increased the quota by 50 percent.

He said that a total of 2.8 million gallons of water was supplied in the seven districts of the city, which has been increased to 4.2 million gallons.In this context, incharge Hydrants Cell Water Corporation ElahiBakhsh Bhutto, giving more details, said that 6 lakh gallons of water will be provided daily under the general public service at the seven government hydrants of the Water Corporation, while earlier, 4 lakh gallons of water was supplied daily from government hydrants under general public service. On this occasion, CEO Water Corporation Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed said that illegal hydrants have been eradicated by joint action of Pakistan Rangers and Water Corporation against water thieves, due to which the demand for water from the government hydrants of the Water Corporation has increased.

Therefore, keeping in mind the concern of the citizens, the General Public Service quota on government hydrants has been increased.He further said that providing better water supply and drainage facilities to the citizens is one of our top priorities.