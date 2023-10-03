To commemorate World Tourism Day, Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC), invited children from DarulSukoon, a charitable organization dedicated to the care of individuals with special needs, to visit the magnificent Keenjhar Lake Resort on 27th September 2023. The initiative was made possible through the generous invitation extended by Mr. Feyaz Ali Shah, the Managing Director of Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC). Feyaz Ali Shah, Managing Director of STDC, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “Tourism should be an experience that is open to everyone. It is heartening to see the joy and excitement on the faces of these children as they explore the wonders of Keenjhar Lake Resort.

This event is just a small step towards creating a more inclusive and accessible tourism industry.”The Ministry of Tourism recently hosted World Tourism Day at Mohatta Palace; an event which was organized by STDC.