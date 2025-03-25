Bugti’s firm stance

IN a significant move which underscores the provincial government’s resolve to maintain law and order, Balochistan’s Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has taken a firm stand against government employees involved in anti-state activities.

His orders to identify and take strict legal action against such individuals are both timely and necessary, particularly in the context of the security situation in the province.

At the heart of the CM’s orders lies a key message: the state’s writ must be upheld at all costs.

By ensuring that no highways are closed and that national symbols like the anthem and flag are prominently displayed in educational institutions, CM Bugti is reinforcing the ideals of national unity and sovereignty.

However, while the actions taken by the CM are necessary and commendable, there is another vital issue that needs immediate attention: the problem of political appointments within government departments.

The effectiveness of the provincial administration in curbing anti-state activities hinges not only on the enforcement of law and order but also on ensuring that government positions are filled based on merit rather than political favouritism.

Too often, political appointments undermine the efficiency of governance, foster resentment among the public.

Had merit been the cornerstone of recruitment and promotion within the government departments, we might have seen a more cohesive and effective administration—one that could have acted decisively in preventing anti-state activities before they escalated.

By prioritising competence over political loyalty, the government could build an empowered bureaucracy that is efficient, free from the influence of political pressures.

Moreover, beyond strengthening the administrative apparatus, there is an urgent need for comprehensive development initiatives across various sectors in Balochistan.

The execution of development projects that prioritise the well-being of the common people is the key to address the grievances of Baloch people.

Access to better healthcare, quality education and improved infrastructure will empower the people of Balochistan, counteracting the narratives propagated by anti-state elements.

In this regard, the role of the federal government cannot be overstated which must offer robust support to the provincial initiatives aimed at development and stability.

Whether it’s in the form of financial assistance, policy support or facilitation of development projects, the federal government must work hand in hand with the provincial government to ensure that Balochistan’s socio-economic landscape is transformed.