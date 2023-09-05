ISLAMABAD – Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) celebrated International Youth Day in the federal capital on Tuesday.

The event highlighted the role of youth in addressing Pakistan’s current challenges, through their active participation. Government representatives, international donors, and civil society members attended the event.

Ms. Seher Afsheen, the Country Representative of VSO, spoke about the organization’s objectives to formalize and improve the existing Volunteer Policy. Ms Afsheen underscored the invaluable support provided by the UK. She said, “Education is vital for empowering youth to contribute to the nation’s development prospects”.

Closing the session, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms Jane Marriott CMG OBE said: “Empowering Pakistan’s youth to lead the response to today’s challenges, including tackling climate change, could not be more important.

Today’s celebration by the Voluntary Service Overseas celebrated all that Pakistan’s dynamic youth have achieved, and was also a reminder of the importance of ensuring every child gets a good education.”

Dr. Muhammad Ali Malik Deputy Secretary for the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, and Ms. Sabiha Shaheen from Bargad, also attend the event along with other development Partners. They highlighted the impact of climate change and how youth can play a positive role in climate change adaptation and Resilient education.