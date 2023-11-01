Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

PIA in trouble

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is currently grappling with a significant disruption in its flight operations due to a severe fuel supply constraint. As a result, there have been numerous flight cancellations and suspensions over the past several days. This unfortunate situation has placed considerable mental stress on thousands of passengers.

Additionally, the aircraft in operation are carrying significantly fewer passengers than their maximum capacity allows. Despite these challenges, the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has declined any financial assistance to PIA. Notably, despite these difficulties, the Airline continues to be recognized as a crucial destination by several countries, including Canada, Turkiye, China, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.

In conclusion, it is imperative for the relevant authorities to take immediate measures to enhance the airline’s operational efficiency and financial stability. Failure to do so may result in a situation that is difficult to predict or manage effectively.

AMREEN NOOR

Karachi

Media freedom and democracy

In the ever-evolving landscape of Pakistan’s media and democracy, a nuanced and multifaceted discussion is essential. Media freedom stands as an indispensable component of a thriving democratic society, but it’s not without its challenges.

Over the years, Pakistan has grappled with numerous issues, shedding light on the intricate relationship between media and democratic principles.

Pakistan’s media landscape has seen significant challenges emanating from political influences. The media plays a crucial role in democracy as it acts as a watchdog and provides a platform for diverse voices to be heard. However, it is undeniable that media freedom has often been hampered, creating a dilemma for the country’s democratic aspirations. One of the most pressing issues confronting Pakistan’s media is the influence of powerful political actors.

The media has been both a tool and a target of political manoeuvring, with varying degrees of manipulation. The constant tug-of-war between political players and journalists has strained the media’s role as a check on power, thereby undermining its potential to safeguard democratic principles.

To preserve media freedom, it is crucial that political forces respect the autonomy of the media and refrain from undue interference. Thus, a reinvigorated commitment to media freedom is essential for the strengthening of Pakistan’s democracy. In conclusion, the challenges facing media freedom in Pakistan are complex, rooted in politics and economics.

A free and responsible media is a cornerstone of a healthy democracy, and Pakistan should strive to balance these factors to navigate its unique path. Fostering a collective commitment to media freedom and democracy is the need of the hour. Pakistan’s democracy can only flourish when its media thrives as a guardian of truth and a beacon of transparency.

ASMA AIMAN JANJUA

Rawalpindi

Precarious Balance

In today’s interconnected world, the security and stability of a nation rely on five crucial elements: political stability, economic prosperity, a powerful military, a firmly established civil order and the absence of severe weather hazards.

Presently, Pakistan finds itself at a crossroads, struggling to maintain each of these pillars, creating a precarious political landscape. This power struggle not only threatens the democratic ideals Pakistan aspires to uphold but also puts its economic future in jeopardy.

The 9 May events have exposed the perils of ‘controlled’ politics. The power of the popular vote must not be subverted as it undermines the essence of a democratic state.

Ironically, all the political parties, while calling for democracy, often prioritize personal interests. In their pursuit of power, these parties have, in practice, shown authoritarian tendencies. This inherent contradiction calls into question the integrity of Pakistan’s political landscape.

The question now is: What does the future hold for Pakistan? In a world where international perception matters a lot, Pakistan’s political instability is of global significance. Moreover, the impact of political instability on Pakistan’s economy is palpable, and investors are wary, hindering economic progress.

The future of Pakistan depends on its capacity to address differences in its political arena, for only then can the country truly prosper. A commitment to democracy, transparency and international cooperation is essential. Pakistan’s journey to political stability may be tumultuous, but the hope is that it leads to a more prosperous and secure future for the nation and the world.

AREEBA MAZHAR

Rawalpindi

Girl with golden fingers

Once upon a time in a small village, a courageous girl named Salma defied societal norms to attend school. Her family, determined to educate her, faced backlash and ultimately had to leave the village for a better future in the city. Salma’s unwavering dedication, supported by her family, not only made them proud but also inspired the entire nation, sparking awareness about girls’ education.

For now, what the country, to some extent, needs most is a humanitarian approach; in addition, Salma is a philanthropist and social activist as well and is called the girl with golden fingers.

Despite the challenges she faces and the formidable obstacles posed by certain individuals in her quest for justice, she continues to struggle. It is crucial for higher authorities to thoroughly investigate this issue and ensure justice, for no one is above the law. As Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

SAHIL DERO

Dokri, Larkana

Environmental disaster

Environmental disaster which creates lots of problems for living creatures has been a serious conflict in the recent era. Environmental disasters are earthquakes, floods, climate change, and many more. Environmental disasters are occurring due to our carelessness. Last year a flood occurred cause of us like pollution, deforestation, and other activities. 33 million people were affected most of those were children and 2.5 million people left their places. Our 1 million years are not completed and our condition is worst. If the government does not take a serious action then we will be facing lots of obstacles on this earth.

FARAZ AHMED

Lahore