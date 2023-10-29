Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Early marriage, drug abuse

In Balochistan early marriage is common mainly due to family pressure. This attitude hinders female education and also causing health issues. Makran division has highest rate at 23%, Nasirabad at 22.4%, and Sibi at 22%, while Quetta division reports lowest percentages.

Around 21.6% of girls are married before the age of 18, and 6% before 15, mostly in poorer families. The government must prioritise reducing early marriage to improve development. The report can guide targeted policies for better health and socio-economic conditions. Besides another equally important matter is alarming issue of drug abuse and its devastating effects in Balochistan. The rampant smuggling of drugs has inflicted immense harm on our community leading to loss of lives, deteriorating mental health and disintegration of countless families. Once an individual succumbs to drug addiction, they become entangled in a vicious cycle. The need for drugs becomes relentless, pushing them to extreme measures, including selling their possessions. Drugs incapacitate a person’s ability to think clearly and perform essential tasks, rendering them helpless. The detrimental impact of drugs extends to both the mental and physical well-being of individuals.

Currently Balochistan grapples with a staggering number of drug addicts. Shockingly, even 12-year-olds have fallen victim to this scourge. The situation demands immediate government intervention to curb drug supply within the province. It is crucial to safeguard lives of our fellow citizens and restore hope to people of Balochistan.

ROZINA DILMURAD

Turbat, Balocshistan

Brain-drain

Thousands of people leave Pakistan every year heading for developed countries such as America, Canada, England or Australia. They do this because they see no hope or future in Pakistan. The people who go are mostly skilled and professional people. Pakistan’s brain drain is continuing as these people are desperate and want to have a peaceful and better life abroad. This is a very sad situation and our country is losing skilled people, which is disturbing and alarming.

This has been happening for decades and major reasons people are leaving the country is law & order situation, inflation, joblessness and lack of opportunities. These people are not to be blamed but prevailing circumstances.

DANIAL TANVIR

Islamabad

********

I want to express my deep concern about high price of fuel in Pakistan. We are living in a country, where inflation is one of the biggest problems that never ends. Certainly, the skyrocketing fuel price is a pain for Pakistani people to bear high costs already facing electricity bill’s problem. It is not the first and last time to increased costs of living crises, Pakistan always finds itself embroiled in various such problems that are unbearable for people. It becomes extremely hard for middle-class households to live in Pakistan due to endless inflation.

It has been customary that government always focuses on inflicting more taxes on goods or fuel. Thus, in my opinion, a country can’t progress by increasing prices of goods. Therefore, government should analyse the problem as soon as possible.

TABISH FEROZ

Karachi

Rights of citizens

In any democratic society, rights of citizens stand as cornerstone upon which entire edifice of governance and social harmony is built. These rights enshrined in constitutions and upheld by rule of law, serve as a safeguard against tyranny and ensure that individuals can lead lives free from oppression and discrimination. The fundamental rights of citizens are not merely a legal construct, they are embodiment of a nation’s commitment to principles of justice, equality and human dignity. One of the most fundamental rights of citizens is the right to life and personal security. This basic right underscores the importance of protecting individuals from harm, both from the state and from fellow citizens. It extends to safeguarding citizens from arbitrary detention, torture and extra judicial violence. A society that respects and upholds this right ensures that its citizens can live without fear, pursue their aspirations and contribute to progress of the nation. Moreover, the right to freedom of speech and expression is another vital element of citizens’ rights. This right empowers individuals to voice their opinions, criticise their government and participate in public discourse. It not only allows for exchange of ideas but also serves as a check on abuse of power. In a world where information is a potent tool, the freedom to express one’s thoughts is an essential safeguard against censorship and authoritarianism. In addition to these core rights, citizens also have the right to equality before the law, freedom to practice religion and right to participate in free and fair elections.

These rights collectively form the bedrock of a just and inclusive society. The responsibility of upholding these rights does not solely fall on government; it is a shared commitment of all citizens to respect each other’s rights and ensure harmonious coexistence.

SADIA YOUSUF

Karachi